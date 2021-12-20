Houston royalty

Houston High School crowned their 2021 homecoming king and queen on Friday night. They are Ryan Ely and Megan Maier. Ely is the son of Mike and Dawn Ely, of Sidney. Maier is the daughter of Ryan and Gina Maier, of Houston. They presided over the homecoming dance, themed Disco Fever, on Saturday night.

Houston High School crowned their 2021 homecoming king and queen on Friday night. They are Ryan Ely and Megan Maier. Ely is the son of Mike and Dawn Ely, of Sidney. Maier is the daughter of Ryan and Gina Maier, of Houston. They presided over the homecoming dance, themed Disco Fever, on Saturday night. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Homecoming-King-and-Queen-2021.jpg Houston High School crowned their 2021 homecoming king and queen on Friday night. They are Ryan Ely and Megan Maier. Ely is the son of Mike and Dawn Ely, of Sidney. Maier is the daughter of Ryan and Gina Maier, of Houston. They presided over the homecoming dance, themed Disco Fever, on Saturday night. Courtesy photo