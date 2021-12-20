Grand jury indicts Stone for involuntary manslaughter

SIDNEY — Involuntary manslaughter charges were issued for the fatal overdose of a Sidney resident when the grand jury met on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Jacob Stone, 32, of Caldwell, formerly of Sidney, was indicted on five felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

On or about July 6, 2021, Stone allegedly caused the overdose death of Chadwick R. Amburgey, of Sidney, by selling him Fentanyl.

Forty-year-old Amburgey died at home on July 7, 2021.

Stone was also indicted on two charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs (Methamphetamine) in the vicinity of a school, for events occurring on or about April 14, 2021, and May 3, 2021, each being third-degree felonies. Stone also faces indictments for two charges of trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl) on or about May 3, 2021, being fourth- and fifth-degree felonies, respectively.

The Shelby County grand jury also issued indictments for felonies that included aggravated arson, a convicted rapist who failed to provide a change of address, attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated vehicular assault, grand theft auto, aggravated drug possession, assault, and others.

Ryan Anthony Moorman, 19, of Sidney, was indicted for aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, for setting fire and leaving the residence at 216 Washington St., Sidney, on or about Nov. 1, 2021, and stealing a 2008 Lexus on or about Oct. 5, 2021.

William Lowery, III, 34, of Sidney, formerly of Miamisburg, was indicted for failure to provide a change of address, a first-degree felony. Lowery was previously convicted in 2012 of two counts of rape, each being first-degree felonies, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for which he was sentenced to a combined eight years of mandatory confinement.

Bryce T. Slack, 30, of Piqua, was indicted on two charges of attempted aggravated burglary, each being second-degree felonies, and two charges of assault, each being fourth-degree felonies. On or about Dec. 6, 2021, Slack allegedly attempted to break into 1372 Stephens Road, Sidney, with the goal of using deadly weapons (a Ninja-style sword, a Rock Rivers AR-15, and a Glock Model 20 firearm, which were found in the open trunk of his vehicle) to harm the victim, Slack’s cousin, Hayden Hall, in his residence. Slack also allegedly knowingly harmed Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies Joel March and Matthew Luthman while performing their duty.

Garrett James Marvin Levering, 26, of Degraff, was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor. On or about Nov. 20, 2021, Levering allegedly ran a stop sign and caused serious physical harm to an adult female driver of another vehicle while intoxicated.

Cory T. Mier, 28, of Rayne, Louisiana, was indicted for grand theft auto, a fourth-degree felony, when, on or about Nov. 3, 2021, he allegedly kept a courtesy vehicle from Wayne Truck and Trailer for a duration of time exceeding the owner’s consent and left the state of Ohio.

Chaz Joseph Scott, 36, of Piqua, was indicted for the theft of more than $1,000 in cash, a fifth-degree felony, from Games of Skill on or about Dec. 1, 2021.

Destin Rayne Jenkins, 22, of Piqua, was indicted for the theft of more than $1,000 in cash, a fifth-degree felony, from Games of Skill on or about Dec. 1, 2021.

Melissa M. Jackson, 36, of Sidney, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a pipe), each being fifth-degree felonies, for events occurring on or about May 7, 2021.

Jesse Orlando Pierce, 53, of Sidney, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (a bag), a fifth-degree felony, for events occurring on or about June 18, 2021.

Taylor R. Massie, 29, of Houston, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (bags), each being fifth-degree felonies, for events occurring on or about Aug. 8, 2021.

Gary M. Morris, 33, at large (formerly of Sidney), was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (a bag), for events occurring on or about June 25, 2021.

Robert W. Tillman, 24, of Sidney, was indicted for failure to comply with a police officer’s signal or order, a third-degree felony, when, on or about Dec. 11, 2021, he allegedly ignored an officer’s signal to stop, and instead fled at high speeds, ran stop signs, drove in reverse, and hit roadway barrier cables and guard rails.

Jeffery A. Young, 40, of Sidney, was indicted for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, for punching, striking, and choking an adult female household member; he was previously convicted of domestic violence in Bellefontaine Municipal Court in 2005 and Local County Common Pleas Court in 2012.

Jeremy Lee Elsner, 37, of St.Paris, was indicted for failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. On or about Oct. 28, 2021, Elsner allegedly ignored an officer’s signal to stop and instead fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph and ran stop signs.

Shelby M. Ross, 27, at large, formerly of Covington, was indicted for two fourth-degree felonies for driving under the influence of alcohol (0.293 blood alcohol level) on or about Oct. 9, 2021, after previously being convicted, between 2014 and 2018, of four other DUI charges.

Zachary Michael Reed, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (having three previous convictions within the past 10 years), each being fourth-degree felonies, for events occurring on or about Dec. 14, 2021.

Raul Vega, Jr., 19, at large, formerly of Dayton, was indicted for two counts of receiving stolen property, the first being a fourth-degree felony and the second being a fifth-degree felony. On or about Sept. 19, 2020, Vega allegedly possessed a stolen Glock 21 firearm as well as a stolen license plate.

Jeffrey E. Lukey, 60, of Sidney, was indicted for on five drug and DUI-related charges for events occurring on or around July 5, 2021. These included aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, possession of drugs (Xanax), a first-degree misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of Methamphetamine and Amphetamine, each being a first-degree misdemeanor.

