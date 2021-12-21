Board president: Stop spreading lies

SIDNEY — The outgoing Sidney City Schools Board of Education president asked the community to stop spreading lies during Monday’s meeting.

Jason Schaffner, who has served the board for four years, was attending his final meeting as a board member. Before adjourning for the evening, Schaffner addressed the community’s feelings toward Superintendent Bob Humble.

Schaffner said he had a letter from Superintendent Adham Schirg of Fairbanks Local School District, which is where Humble was prior to accepting the position with Sidney. Comments made by Sidney resident Nick Inman at a meeting earlier this year were printed in an article in the Sidney Daily News. The Fairbanks superintendent felt the need to send a letter to Schaffner disputing Inman’s claims.

“I have held onto this letter hoping Nick would attend another meeting,” said Schaffner.

But since Inman hasn’t attended another meeting, Schaffner shared the letter at the meeting. Schirg wrote the Fairbanks district hasn’t been involved in any civil rights cases — neither in his tenure nor Humble’s as superintendent; and that he was willing to provide any documents Inman wanted that were covered by a public records request.

“It’s lies like these that damage our schools,” said Schaffner. “It’s lies like these that damage Bob Humble. With the Facebook lies, we can’t move forward. These lies hurt this school more than anybody can do.”

Schaffner said he’s proud he was a member of the board for four years.

“Lies like these tear this school apart,” he said. “He’s (Humble) a good superintendent. He’s moved us forward the last four years. He wants to make a difference.

“Stop the lies. Step up and do something. Run for the school board. I’ve been trashed so much in the last four years, but I smile and go on. We have the best school district,” said Schaffner. “We can’t keep dealing with the hate against one man. In five years, he’ll be retired. What are you going to do? Hate the next superintendent?”

Schaffner said he ran for the board of education for the kids, community and parents.

“This is a good school and there are good opportunities here,” he said. “Cherish what you’ve got; you could have nothing at all.”

During the public participation portion of the meeting DeAnn Clayton, of Troy, Traci Beeson, of Sidney, and Jasmine Bird, of Sidney, addressed the board.

Beeson and Bird talked about their sons who were suspended from school. Both said they were standing up for themselves after being bullied and picked on. They were told they could appeal the suspensions with the superintendent.

Clayton addressed the press release from the district which was published in the Dec. 17 edition of the Sidney Daily News concerning a Tik Tok Challenge dealing with guns. She pulled Humble’s quotes from the release and gave a “parent’s” answer to his comments.

The board accepted the retirement of Kathleen DeVelvis, Sidney Middle School teacher, effective Nov. 1, 2022. The resignations of Sidney Middle School cooks Kathy Lambert and Kay Parker were also accepted. Lambert’s resignation was effective Nov. 18, while Parker’s resignation was effective Dec. 13.

The board also approved the probational period termination of Todd Jordan, custodian, effective Nov. 30.

Given one-year contracts were Cindy Biddle, secretary, $16.53 an hour effective Jan. 3, 2022; James Peeples, custodian, $17.78 per hour effective Nov. 22, 2021; an Brandy Allen, cook, $13.94 per hour effective Jan. 4, 2022.

One-year-limited, as needed contracts were given to substitute teachers Renee Hamilton, Katie Price, Jamal Foster, Sabyien Davidson, Joshua Wethington and Ariyan Wilcox. They will be paid $105 per day.

Amended contracts were approved for two employees. The contract of Randy Adams, custodian, was changed from $20.48 per hour to $20.08 per hour. The supplemental contract for Scott Shirk was changed from $4,085 to $4,289.

A supplemental contract was given to Kevin Foy for SMS girls basketball coach at $1,429. Wesley Hunsucker was hired as game help for athletic events.

The board approved a leave of absence for James Pepples from Dec. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

In other business, the board:

* Approved continued membership in the Ohio School Boards Association for $7,283.

* Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford Transit Van at a cost up to $43,465 from Beau Townsend Ford.

* Approved an invoice with EMS IINQ Inc. for the period of Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022, for support of the Meals Plus point of sale system.

* Approved a contract with Key Behavior Services LLC for ABA Consultation & Implementation Services for the period Nov. 16, 202,1 through June 30, 2022, at a rate of $125 per hour for an estimated maximum of 135 hours.

* Approved instructional assistant services agreements at a cost of $130,027.04 with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2021-2022 school year.

* Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Sidney Education Association.

* Approved policy updates.

* Approved a floor sales agreement with Richard Smith & Sons Inc., Tipp City, for flooring for Sidney Middle School. A total of 34 classrooms and two workrooms will be refloored. The contract is for $175,283.

* Set the organizational meeting for Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Sidney High School auditorium. Brooke Gessler was selected as president pro tem.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

