Piqua man arrested after pursuit

SIDNEY — A Piqua man was taken into custody Monday night after a high speed pursuit with law enforcement that ended with a crash and then a chase on foot in Sidney.

Tyler Michael Lett, 24, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer _ elude or flee, reckless operation of vehicle, driving under OVI suspension and speeding.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ed Garrett first observed a westbound vehicle Monday, Dec. 20, at 11:06 p.m. on state Route 47 and Herring Road that appeared to be speeding. Garrett’s radar showed the vehicle’s speed was 92 mph as it passed. Garrett attempted to catch up to the vehicle, a gray 2014 Dodge Challenger, as it sped into the village of Port Jefferson, which was then well over 100 mph and nearing the western limits of the village. As Garrett passed the cemetery he saw the Challenger heading up the hill near Port Haven with the car reading on the radar at 120 mph. Closing distance more with the speeding vehicle, he managed to clock it on radar at 88 mph then activated the overhead lights to attempt a stop. The Challenger continued to accelerated passing Dingman Slagle Road and the nearby gas station upwards of 100 mph again.

The vehicle then appeared to lose speed suddenly, the report said, and then turned eastbound onto Riverbend Drive at a high rate of speed. The Challenger left the roadway at the corner and struck what appeared to be a house, the report said, but was actually a parked car. The vehicle continued between two houses and stopped after hitting their neighboring fences.

The driver’s side door of the gray Dodge Challenger opened briefly and Garrett shouted at the driver to get on the ground and told him he was under arrest. The male driver forced the door open again and ran off behind the residence. Garrett followed the suspect and continued to order him onto the ground and to stop. The driver, dressed in a white sweatshirt and brown or black sweatpants, ran off east through the houses. Garrett ran after the suspect through the side yard between two houses, through a gate and fences before the deputy became caught in the thorns of a locust tree. The male suspect disappeared into the woods.

Garrett had called for help and was joined by Sidney Police and other deputies who looked into the southern wood line to attempt to locate the male. Another deputy stopped with the Challenger to secure it and reported finding drugs, paraphernalia, a cellphone, and a single sandal in the vehicle. While searching, deputies and officers were told by a group of people the male was last seen northbound in the area of Hilltop Avenue in Sidney but he was not located there.

Mantor’s Towing took the Challenger to the Sheriff”s Office to be secured. While gathering information, deputies learned Lett was the owner of the vehicle and as the suspected driver. Sidney Police then informed deputies of an apparently disoriented, barefoot male walking on Wapakoneta Avenue. Lett was located and arrested near the Checkered Flag Carryout on Wapakoneta Avenue and was transported to the Shelby County Jail. When taken into custody Lett was found to have Dodge keys in his pocket.

The report said Lett denied to Sidney Police of having any involvement in the pursuit and told the arresting officers he had been in a fight. He was covered in mud with fresh tears in his clothing and burrs covering him. The keys Lett had on him started the vehicle towed to the Sheriff’s Office. He was unable to provide proof of financial responsibility for the vehicle.

Lett appeared in Sidney Municipal Court on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, during which Judge Gary Carter set his bond at $25,000. Lett is scheduled to return to the Sidney Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 10:15 a.m.

