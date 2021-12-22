125 years

December 22, 1896

The latest addition to Sidney in the way of churches is a new church erected by William Piper in his show window. It is constructed entirely of ladies handkerchiefs and is very pretty.

———

As a result of the increase in the number of cases of diphtheria in the community, the board of health at its meeting last evening ordered all schools in Sidney to be closed two or three weeks or longer if necessary if the diphtheria has not abated. In another action, Dr. LeFevre and E.J. Giffis were appointed a committee to confer with the State Board of Health to assist in forming a county board of health.

100 years

December 22, 1921

Webster Potts, residing on the Ed McClure farm south of Sidney, was attacked by a mad bull yesterday while he was feeding a herd of cattle. Potts was thrown to the ground and tossed over a fence. The latter is probably all that saved him from more serious injuries.

———

“Slide, Kelley, Slide,” has been the watchword about the city the past few mornings and Sidney citizens have had a couple of the “slidingest” nights and mornings they have experienced for some time. Many drivers of cars without chains found they could not get home from the business district. Reports from the county indicated many machines were abandoned along the sides of the road, awaiting the melting of the ice.

75 years

December 22, 1946

The Marshall House in Newport – famous for nearly a century for good food and lodging – has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Francis and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Hart, of Newport. The familiar landmark has been in the Marshall family since it was founded in 1860.

———

Acceptance by the UE-CIO local of the new contract negotiated by its shop committee and representatives of the Copeland Refrigeration Corporation was voted in a special meeting of the membership held in the Eagles Hall at noon today, and thus brought to an end the 54-day old strike at the two plants of the company here. Work will be resumed the day after Christmas in many departments.

50 years

December 22, 1971

Shelby County Commissioner Merton Maxwell, a prominent farmer in the Jackson Center area, will seek election to a third term in office subject to the May 2 Democrat primary. Maxwell’s announcement today means that both incumbent Democrat commissioners will seek re-election.

———

PORT JEFFERSON – Children and staff members from the Shelby County Children’s Home were guests of Hussey’s Restaurant at a holiday banquet here Tuesday evening.

25 years

December 22, 1996

Personal Ad: Add Spice To My Life. Humorous SWM, 43, 5’9”, 142 lbs., employed, enjoys theatre, quiet times at home, collecting, seeks spontaneous, romantic, giving, considerate SF, who doesn’t lie.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – Are they or aren’t they? Only Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow know for sure, but one insider says Hollywood’s hottest couple are definitely tying the knot.

———

SKETCH: This reindeer is just waiting for the day he can open the presents surrounding him. The drawing is by Travis Magoto, a seventh-grader at Russia Local School. There are three days until Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-27.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

