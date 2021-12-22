Winners announced for City Hall door decorating contest

SIDNEY — The winners of the city of Sidney’s annual Christmas Door Decorating Contest have been announced.

One of the holiday traditions at Sidney’s City Hall is the annual door decorating contest, said a city of Sidney press release. In an effort to help city employees get into the Christmas spirit, the various departments are invited to decorate the doors to the entrances of their respective departments.

Then, prior to the last scheduled December City Council meeting, the mayor spends a couple of hours judging the doors, tabulates the scores, and declares a winner. The winning department receives a cash prize, which is generally used for a departmental pizza party.

This year, nine departments participated in the Christmas Door Decorating Contest. Mayor Mardie Milligan traveled between the buildings with City Clerk Kari Egbert. She has announced this year’s winners.

“This year’s theme was ‘Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow,’ and every door used their imagination to create snow; whether it was wrapping paper, Styrofoam cups, white polyester fiber, cotton balls or Christmas bows. It is so fun to see the teamwork/comradery from departments coming together to decorate their door,” Human Resources Manager Holthaus said in the release.

First place was awarded to the door that made their snowman made out of Styrofoam cups. The snowman was holding a broom and his black hat made out of floppy disk with a small hole of a picture inside of the IT Manager Joel Glass. This door was decorated by IT Application Analyst Tiffany Craft and IT System Administrator Krista Sanders.

Second place finished was the human resources coordinator door, which was decorated by Deb Morrison. She created snowflakes with employees names and many kindness words such as, “joy, peace, humble, hope, blessed, and trust.” Along with those words is décor of a snowman sitting on a small table with skis and a large snowflake on the door’s theme of “Let it Snow kindness all over City Hall.”