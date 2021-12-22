Preparing for Santa

Airstream employee Stacey Powers, of Sidney, adds three coats to her Airstream trailer that is already bursting with toys on Thursday, Dec. 12. On Sunday, Dec. 19 Powers then drove the trailer to the Sidney High School parking lot where Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out the toys to kids. Powers calls the toy distribution Tin Can Toy Shop. Powers received donations from Airstream, Agape and private community donors. Powers started the event last year. With the help of donors she was able to hand out many more presents this year.

Airstream employee Stacey Powers, of Sidney, adds three coats to her Airstream trailer that is already bursting with toys on Thursday, Dec. 12. On Sunday, Dec. 19 Powers then drove the trailer to the Sidney High School parking lot where Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out the toys to kids. Powers calls the toy distribution Tin Can Toy Shop. Powers received donations from Airstream, Agape and private community donors. Powers started the event last year. With the help of donors she was able to hand out many more presents this year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN122321ToysAirstream.jpg Airstream employee Stacey Powers, of Sidney, adds three coats to her Airstream trailer that is already bursting with toys on Thursday, Dec. 12. On Sunday, Dec. 19 Powers then drove the trailer to the Sidney High School parking lot where Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out the toys to kids. Powers calls the toy distribution Tin Can Toy Shop. Powers received donations from Airstream, Agape and private community donors. Powers started the event last year. With the help of donors she was able to hand out many more presents this year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News