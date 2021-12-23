United Way pledges exceed $1,340,000

SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way, a top performing local United Way in the United States, announces its 2021 campaign pledges will exceed $1,340,000. The results represent an increase of over $100,000 from 2020. All campaign divisions saw an increase from last year.

Josh Koltak, 2021 United Way campaign chair, “We are elated with the response of the community this year. To have every division see an increase during the second year of the pandemic is an amazing testament to the generosity of Shelby County. I am humbled to have served as the campaign chair.”

Scott Barr, president and CEO, “It took a team effort to achieve these results. We added new companies and new donors this year, as well as added new strategies including Student United rivalries that saw Emerson Primary win the competition for Sidney City Schools and Fairlawn win the county schools competition. These results will allow us to continue to fund over 35 local non-profit agencies and programs through annual allocations and grants.

The Shelby County United Way, established in 1957 is an independent local United Way with membership with United Way Worldwide. The organizations assets, staff, and policies are governed by a twenty member local board of directors. The organization provides funding to local non-profit organizations and programs as well as provides capital gifts to implement new agencies or programs meeting identified gaps of services or critical needs within the community.

The Shelby County United Way recently made a seed gift of $150,000 to the Mercy Mission House which will bring Emergency Shelter programming to Shelby County in early 2022. Since 1957, through seed gifts or start-up funding, the following agencies or programs were established in Shelby County: The YMCA Child Development Center, New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter, Wilma Valentine Childcare, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, the STAR House, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Character Play Book, 211, Workforce Partnership Career Coach.

The Shelby County United Way is nationally recognized for receiving the highest rating from Guide Star’ In addition, the organization has earned the highest 4 star out of 4 stars rating from Charity Navigator an unprecedented 10 times out of the past 11 years. To learn more about the Shelby County United Way, visit shelbycountyunitedway.org.

To make a gift that is invested locally with the oversite of 20 board of directors and 25 community volunteers, mail checks to 232 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365 or visit the website and select Donate.

Barr https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Scott-Barr-2.jpg Barr Koltak https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_Josh-Koltak-New.jpg Koltak