On the agendas

Franklin Township Trustees

SIDNEY — The Franklin Township Trustees will hold its end-of-the-year meeting Monday, Dec. 27, at 4 p..m. at the township building on County Road 25A.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include ordinances establishing new water and sewer rates for the village approving adjustments in the 2021 annual appropriations, employ legal council for the village, and entering into a contract with Heyne Construction for a vehicle storage building addition construction project. Reports will be given by the finance, utility, wage and benefit, safety and public property committees. Department reports will also be given.