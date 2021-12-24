Dear Santa Claus …

Editor’s note: The spelling in the letters is how the children wrote them. No corrections were made to grammer.

Dear Santa,

I know I have been a little bad this year but I’m sorry I can’t help it but I’m writing to you because I want you to know what I want for Christmas this year, its going to be more than last year. This year I want Pokemon cards, movies, Xbox one games, Nintendo switch, fortnite vbuck gift cards, clothes, money and Pokemon stuffed animals. I know it may be a lot but, it’s ok if you can just fit three or four things in there.

Thanks

Brice Sharp, age 10

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddie

I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for for Christmas are a Yeti stuffed animal, roller skates, a real puppy and nail painting machine.

Thank you Santa!

From,

Maddie

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Will, and I am 1 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me toys, food, and happiness!

With Love,

Will

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Knox, and I am 3 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy swing, a remote control car, and a toy snowman.

With Love,

Knox

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt Paul. I am 4 years old and live in Sidney. One thing that I would love this year is a blue t-rex. Some other things I would like are blue dinosaurs. Some books I would like to read dinosaurs. Some things I would like to give are t-rex.

Love,

Wyatt Paul

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Keegan Blackford. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are, hoverboard, big remote control monster truck, nerff boanarows, colering set, lego set.

Thank you Santa.

From Keegan

———

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are, hello kitty shoes, new calico critter babies, new clothes for calico critters.

Thank you Santa.

From Lucy

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Jayden Davis and I am 14 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me iphone, and a laptop and attack on titan game for ps4. And lost Judgement for ps4 and a ps5. Thanks Santa!

With love,

From Jayden

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Shyair and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring me a drone.

With love,

Shyair

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me make up and crop topes and a art set.

With love,

Sophia

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are, drive on scoopie guy, real tools, construction vest, baby giraffe, remote control car, phone, tablet and police officer set, baby Christmas tree.

Thank you Santa.

From Liam

———

Dear Santa,

My name is: Maison Blackford. I am 10 years old and live in Sidney Ohio. One thing that I would love this year is: an xbox 360. Some other things I would like: ps4, Battleship and something I would like to wear: new shoes.

Love,

Maison Blackford

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are, Minecraft plushies mario plushies among us plushies mario party super stars.

Thank you Santa.

From Aiden

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Evee. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are, stuffed animal, squish mellow and toys.

Thank you Santa.

From Evee

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Colton. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are hockey toy and hot wheet.

Thank you Santa.

From Colton

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily. I am 4 years old and some things I would like food truck.

Love,

Lily

———

Dear Santa,

My name is KC Gibson. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are cat, dog, $100,000 and ELF.

Thank you Santa.

From KC, 7

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Elijah and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Spiderman legos, Mindcraft legos and monster truck.

With Love,

Elijah

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Catlan and I am 9 years old. This year I have been very naughty. For Christmas, please bring me coloa candy cane.

With love,

Catlan

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Jason. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are, Alexa with a screen, watch. It was nice meeting you!

Thank you Santa.

From Jason

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Amos Zebulon Unterbrink and I am 1 years old. This year I have been naughty for Christmas, please bring me a dinosaur toy, a toy camper. (I need to push him because he wasn’t going.)

With Love,

Amos- Written by big brother Alastor Unterbrink

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Alastor Barton Unterbrink and I am 3 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me a Paw Patrol present, a dinosaur game, a Paw Patrol toy, a Spider-Man bulldozer, we got candy, we don’t need anymore candy. I love you Santa! I like your reindeer, Rudolph.

With Love,

Alastor

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Jocelyn and I am 2 years old and live in Sidney. Some things I would like are spirit.

Love,

Jocelyn

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Xavier Hager and I am 4 years old and I live in Sidney, Oh. One thing I would love this year is tractors. Some other things I would like are dinosaurs, tractors, Paw Patrol, soccer. Some books I would like to read are Paw Patrol, tractor and dinosaur. Some things I would like to give are hugs and kisses.

Love,

Xavier

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Serenity and I am 4 years old. This year I have nice for Christmas, please bring me Minnie Mouse kitchen set, food, purse with stuff.

With Love,

Serenity

———

Dear Santa,

This year I have been very naughty and nice for Christmas, please bring me a vampire costume.

With Love,

Unsigned

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Aurora and I am 9 years old. This year I have been very naughty and nice for Christmas, please bring me a new bed, a VR headset, books/ any books, cookies, comfitor for new bed, cloths that I will accutly like.

With Love,

Aurora

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are toy police car with a figure to go in, rocket ship, really tall stuffed animal penguin, Easter Bunny Snuggler, Paw Patrol Liberty and Chase toy. Thank you Santa, from

Zoey Gired

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me rindol, enchantlet, magical ambulant

With Love,

Emma

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Loan I have been very naughty this year.

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Lydia. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like fir Christmas are all of mommy’s time, whatever Nolan has, baby dolls, cookies, popcorn, candy, new dresses. Thank you, Santa

From Lydia.

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Josie I am 5 years old, and I live in Ohio. One thing that I would love this year is hair clip. Some other things I would like are toy and some books I would like to read are book.

Love, Josie

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylee Orsborne I have ben very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are Nerf gun, Espn football, WWE action figures, baby dolls, baseball and cars.

Thank you Santa

From Kaylee Orsborne

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Ellie and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me roices dady courer snowman frend inesee.

With Love,

Ellie

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Katherine and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me dolls, toy reindeer, t.o.t.s, toys.

With Love,

Katherine

———

Dear Santa,

My name Evie Claire. I am 2 years old and live in Sidney. One thing that I would love this year is baby dolls. Some other things I would like are baby dinosaur, baby doll stuff, bunies, unicorns. Some books I would like to read are unicorns, bunnys. Some things I would like to give are baby dolls, food, toys, and something I would like to wear is dresses.

Love,

Evie

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Eva Rank. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are rainbow unicorn, fashion.

Thank you Santa

From Eva

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Caroline Burns and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me a phone, baby alive w/a food and blender, 2 air pods pro.

With Love,

Caroline Burns

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Michaela and I am 3 years old. One thing I would love this year is doll.

Love, Michaela

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Saddie. I am 1 years old and live in Findloly, Ohio. One thing that I would love his year is heart necklace. Some other things I would like are locket, Ipod.

Love, Saddie

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Caroline. I am 5 years old and live in Sidney. One thing I would love this year is a baby sister. Some other things I would like are dresses. Some books I would like to read are frosty. Some things I would like to give are toys and food. Something I would like to wear are dresses.

Love, Caroline

———

Dear Santa,

My name Is Jax Blackford. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a hoverboard, camra, computer, a remote conchroll boat, a pair of skates, trumpet, a gitur.

Thank you Santa

From Jax

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Norah. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would liketo ask you for Christmas are a reindeer, a snowman, cookies.

Thank you Santa

From Norah

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxtyn and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice for Christmas, please bring me spidey man bike.

With Love,

Jaxtyn

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Zendaya. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are baby doll, barbie camper.

Thank you Santa

From Zendaya

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Nolan I am 4 years old and live in Ohio. One thing that I would love this year is Three Thomas the Train toys. Some other things I would like are notebooks, another hot wheels track, magnifying glass, transformer. Some books I would like to read are pop-up books. Some things I would like to give are notebooks, hugs, kisses, and something I would like to wear are new pajamas.

Love, Nolan

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddison and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me Ohio, Enchantlet, Ginger bread house in my room, snow for Christmas.

With Love,

Maddison

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Eleanor I am 2 years old and live in my house. One thing I would love this year is a doll baby.

Love, Eleanor

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxlyn. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a Barbie doll, an American Girl doll.

Thank you Santa

From Jaxlyn

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Alaina Conn and I am 11 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me 20 bucks for Robux’s. thanks Santa.

With love,

Alaina

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Kirstan I am 6 years old and live in my house. Some things I would like are books, toy, am I on the note and hise list.

Love, Kirstan

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery I am 2 years old and live in the moon. One thing that I would love this year is a alien from mars. Some other things I would like are the future, the past, the mom, the tom. Some books I would like to read are mom, dad, brother, sister. Some things I would like to give are your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother and something I would like to wear is your fur coat.

Love, Yours Truly

Avery

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Arielle and I am 3 years old. This year I have been very nice for Christmas, please bring me a rainbow blanket, a toy Christmas tree, a toy snowflake, Gabby ears, popcorns, crayons.

With Love,

Arielle