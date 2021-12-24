Holiday ‘Good Samaritan’ visits Sidney

SIDNEY — “It was amazing and makes me want to cry every time I think about it,” said Carnel Wilt, an evening manager at the Sidney Foodtown grocery store, after a mystery woman on Sunday decided to make shoppers’ holidays brighter by paying for their groceries.

“She came into our store and asked if she could buy groceries, and she paid for every single customer’s groceries leaving the store for two full hours, from 4 to 6 p.m.,” Wilt said. “I don’t know how much of her story she wants told, but she was telling it yesterday. She came out with the money from the loss of a loved one and decided she would give it away. It must have been rewarding to see the surprise and joy on people’s faces.”

According to Natasha Tittle, office manager, there were 173 customers during this time period on Sunday and approximately $3,280.46 spent.

Many of the individuals wanted to thank the Good Samaritan.

“She is an amazing soul who brought tears to my eyes because I have always heard of people who do these things but never personally witnessed it until she blessed me. I would just really like to tell her ‘thank you’ for her kindness. She really touched a lot of people,” said Alisha Cammarn. “God bless her.”

“Thank you so much for paying for my groceries at Sidney Foodtown on Sunday Dec. 19th. I was shocked and grateful. May God bless you,” said Kathy Cotterman Gillam.

Leanne Grant Suttles said, “I just want to say ‘Thank you for your kindness and generosity.’”

In addition to paying for shoppers’ groceries, the Good Samaritan handed $100 to every employee working that shift.

The employees were delighted to receive the gift, Tittle said. “It’s wonderful for them to have some additional money in their pocket at Christmas to do a little more for their families.”

Tittle said she was delighted by “the generosity and kindness of people,” and how one good act can inspire others to do the same. “One employee used her $100 to ‘pay it forward’ the next day to another customer.”

Sidney Foodtown employee Deborah Clay, of Sidney, was one of the grocery store’s employees who received $100 from a visitor to the store recently. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN122421FoodTown.jpg Sidney Foodtown employee Deborah Clay, of Sidney, was one of the grocery store’s employees who received $100 from a visitor to the store recently. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

173 customers’ groceries paid for at Sidney Foodtown