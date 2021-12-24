Operation Jingle Bells rings for two local families

SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells.” This was the third consecutive year for the event and continues to be a huge success.

The event was made possible by the generosity of two sponsors, Brian and Michelle Mantor, owners of Mantor Auto and Truck Repair, of Sidney, and Jeff and Heather Pollard, owners of Sidney Tire and Best One Tire, of Sidney. This was the third consecutive year for the Mantor family and Pollard family to sponsor the event.

The first family — Sarah Gepfrey and three children, fifth-grader Adrianna, fourth-grader Collynn and preschooler Manson — was nominated by the Sidney City School District. The Gepfrey family was supported by the Mantor family.

The second family, Grandparents Gary and Sophie Burch along with grandchildren, five-year-old Daryus, three-year-old Raidynn, two-year-old Okyraian and their 16-year-old daughter Makayla. The Burch family was nominated by the Hardin-Houston School District and was supported by the Pollard family.

With the help from their parents the children was able to make a Christmas wish list and submit it to their sponsor. The sponsor then went into action and purchased items on the wish lists and presented the gifts to the families recently at the Sidney Walmart Store.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to the Mantor family and Pollard family for their continued generosity and service to our community.