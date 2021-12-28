Area Agency on Aging seeks more HealthyU leaders

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 is seeking candidates to become HealthyU leaders.

The agency’s team of committed, caring leaders are committed to making a difference in their communities by helping people:

• Learn strategies to better self-manage chronic health conditions.

• Improve their quality of life.

• Feel empowered to take charge of their responses to health issues.

Applications are due Feb. 4, 2022, to attend the required four-day Leader Core Training in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program taking place March 7 through 11 in Dayton. Pre-screening is required of all applicants, and there is no cost to attend the training. Applications are available from the Area Agency on Aging’s website at https://info4seniors.org/news/. Contact knevius@info4seniors.org or leave a message at 937-341-3001 for more information.

Healthy U is an evidence-based program helping participants to enhance their well-being and improve everyday health by learning skills throughout a six-week workshop. The workshops are for older adults who live with chronic health conditions, or are caregivers for those who do. No formal health education is required to be a leader, but rather the desire to help others and willingness to follow the scripted program. Two trained lay leaders facilitate each Healthy U workshop and model skills and activities in strict adherence to the training manuals provided.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.