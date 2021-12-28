American Red Cross to host blood drive at The Way International

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

The blood drive will be conducted at The Way International’s Outreach Services Center located at 19100 E. Shelby Road in New Knoxville from 8 a.m. until noon. Access to the blood drive through the E. Shelby Road entrance will be noted with signs.

The blood drive is open to the public. Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) for any questions or to schedule an appointment. Appointments can also be scheduled by going to RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “wayintl.”