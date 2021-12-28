Putting the pieces back together

Phyllis Chester, of Sidney, works on a 1,200 piece puzzle depicting a waterfall. Chester was working on the puzzle at the Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Chester is an avid puzzle fan that has tackled some interesting puzzles such as one that was just one color with no image. Another puzzle she finished depicted a horse. Each puzzle piece was also shaped like a horse.

Phyllis Chester, of Sidney, works on a 1,200 piece puzzle depicting a waterfall. Chester was working on the puzzle at the Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Chester is an avid puzzle fan that has tackled some interesting puzzles such as one that was just one color with no image. Another puzzle she finished depicted a horse. Each puzzle piece was also shaped like a horse. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN122921PuzzlePieces.jpg Phyllis Chester, of Sidney, works on a 1,200 piece puzzle depicting a waterfall. Chester was working on the puzzle at the Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Chester is an avid puzzle fan that has tackled some interesting puzzles such as one that was just one color with no image. Another puzzle she finished depicted a horse. Each puzzle piece was also shaped like a horse. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News