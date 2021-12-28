Salvation Army helped Shelby County families in need during holidays

SIDNEY — The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army raised $88,000 this year, just $2,000 shy of its goal of $90,000.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser and is also well-known for its Red Kettle Campaign and Christmas Clearinghouse. The Salvation Army in Shelby County set out to raise $80,000 in the red buckets and $10,000 at the Red Kettle Kick-Off for a total goal of $90,000. The bell ringing efforts at the red buckets raised $71,000, while the Red Kettle Kick-Off raised $17,000.

The money raised directly affects the programs and services offered throughout Shelby County. This year’s Christmas Clearinghouse provided gifts and food to over 90 senior citizens, toys and food to over 150 families, and gifts to over 90 families on the late sign-up list.

“The Christmas Clearinghouse is only possibly because of the wonderful community we have,” said Capt. Samantha Lockard. “From those who donate physical items, to those who help pass out the items on distribution day, we could not be a Christmas blessing without the awesome people of Shelby County supporting us.”

The success of the Christmas Clearinghouse is due to the many businesses and organizations that fill the gift requests of the children and seniors, everyone who made Stuff-the-Bus successful, everyone who hosts food drives, everyone who makes donations of food, those who donate funds to purchase the needed food, and the partnership with Toys for Tots. Without everyone’s involvement The Salvation Army would not be able to provide Shelby County as much as they have. This year there was an extra donation of bikes thanks to Mark’s Bike Drive, which allowed the children who registered in October to receive a new bike this holiday.

As it wrapped up its busiest season of the year, the organization thanked its numerous bell ringing volunteers, red kettle locations, counter kettle locations, the online Red Kettle, and the efforts of the Red Kettle Kick-Off Luncheon.

“Capt. Katie (Mayes) and I would like to share their heartfelt thanks to each and every person who made this years Red Kettle Campaign successful,” said Lockard. “We would not do everything we do without the volunteers, kettle locations, and everyone who donated this season.”

With only four physical kettle locations, the Salvation Army in Sidney relies on the more than 30 businesses that host countertop kettles. These little kettles are a small but mighty asset to the Red Kettle Campaign.

The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army, located at 419 Buckeye Ave. in Sidney, can be reached at (937) 492-8412 and through their website https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwest-ohio/sidney/. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SidneyTSA.