45 years of caring

Ohio Living Dorothy Love Supervisor and RN Kathy Gaier, left, of McCartyville, talks with RN Debbie Wolaver, of Anna, during Wolaver’s Ohio Living Dorothy Love retirement party on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Wolaver started working at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in 1976 while she was a sophomore at Sidney High School. Wolaver said of leaving Ohio Living Dorothy Love, “This is family. It’s going to be difficult to leave the friends and residents.” Wolaver received a toy car, toy TV and toy cow among other retirement gifts.

Ohio Living Dorothy Love Supervisor and RN Kathy Gaier, left, of McCartyville, talks with RN Debbie Wolaver, of Anna, during Wolaver’s Ohio Living Dorothy Love retirement party on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Wolaver started working at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in 1976 while she was a sophomore at Sidney High School. Wolaver said of leaving Ohio Living Dorothy Love, “This is family. It’s going to be difficult to leave the friends and residents.” Wolaver received a toy car, toy TV and toy cow among other retirement gifts. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN123021NurseRetire.jpg Ohio Living Dorothy Love Supervisor and RN Kathy Gaier, left, of McCartyville, talks with RN Debbie Wolaver, of Anna, during Wolaver’s Ohio Living Dorothy Love retirement party on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Wolaver started working at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in 1976 while she was a sophomore at Sidney High School. Wolaver said of leaving Ohio Living Dorothy Love, “This is family. It’s going to be difficult to leave the friends and residents.” Wolaver received a toy car, toy TV and toy cow among other retirement gifts. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News