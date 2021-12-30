Ringing in the new year

On Friday, Dec. 31, The Historic Sidney Theatre will be having a 1920’s themed new year’s eve party. The party will include a $60 dinner at 6 p.m., a magician at 8:30 p.m., and a confetti drop at midnight. For more details people can visit www.sidneytheatre.org. The other big New Year’s Eve party will be taking place accross town at Rolling Hills Skate which will have a balloon drop with prizes.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News