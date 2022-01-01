125 Years

January 1, 1897

A merry party of about 30 married ladies and gentlemen spent New Year’s Eve at the home of Wilson Carothers and wife on North Walnut avenue. The first part of the evening was spent playing charades and later a lunch was served. The party remained to see the old year out and welcome the new year in.

———

The members of the United Presbyterian Church visited their pastor and his family on New Year’s Eve and presented him with varied and substantial tokens of their friendship and goodwill. After mutual greetings and expressions of good wishes for the coming year, Miller McVey was called upon and in a neat speech stated the object of the meeting and then formally presented the gifts.

100 Years

January 1, 1922

With the coming of the new year, Sidney city government today was under new management, including: E.E. Trout, mayor; James Hewitt, president of council; H.H. Needles, solicitor; Henry C. Shafer, auditor; Grover Timeus, treasurer; E.T. Custenborder, Emerson Deam and Harley Baker, councilmen-at-large; George Loudenback, councilman, First ward; R.C. Schneider, Second ward; Rolla Barber, Third ward; Joe Wachsmuth, Fourth ward.

———

Will Crusey has resigned his position with the shoe department of Thedieck’s store. Mr. Crusey has been in charge of that department for the past 13 years.

———

There will be a meeting of the property owners interested in the Port Jefferson road improvement, northeast of Sidney, at the Staley school house tomorrow evening at 6 o’clock, for the purpose of discussing the proposed improvement. This involves 2.3 miles of highway running from 750 feet east of the corporation line to Plum Creek.

75 Years

January 1, 1947

Death accompanied the rain and icy conditions of highways in Shelby and Auglaize counties yesterday and last night as innumerable accidents occurred, with one resulting in a truck driver being killed, while others sent several people to the hospital. Clarence F. Shark, of Columbus Grove, was killed when his tractor trailer struck a concrete bridge abutment on the Dixie highway, two miles south of Botkins, shortly after 4 a.m. today.

———

Sidney and Shelby county merchants did almost $100,000 more business the week of Dec. 21 than for the corresponding week last year, according to a report issued by Don H. Ebright, treasurer of state, compiled from sales tax receipts.

50 Years

January 1, 1972

The Shelby County Motor Club has announced the establishment of a World-Wide Travel Service Department located in the Sidney office.

The new service, according to general manager, Ralph Helman, will operate as a “Full Service Travel Agency” to handle vacation and business needs of all residents in the Shelby County Area.

———

William R. Cottrel received the bachelor of science degree in social studies during graduation exercises held Friday morning, December 17, in the St. John Arena at the Ohio State University, Columbus.

A son of Mr. and Mrs. William D. Cottrel of Pemberton, Mr. Cottrel graduated from Fairlawn High School in 1967. Following the exercises of graduation, Mr. Cottrel was commissioned an ensign in the United States Navy.

25 Years

January 1, 1997

BOTKINS – Before there was Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, the diamonds and courts at a small university in Ada showcased the talents of this 3-sport collegiate standout – Lavelle Smith.

Smith, currently assistant athletic director at Botkins High School, was named to the Ohio Northern University Athletic Hall of Fame in November for her achievements in basketball, softball and volleyball. She will be one of six athletes inducted during ceremonies to be held Jan. 11. While attending ONU, she earned three varsity letters in each sport. A fourth varsity letters was not possible because Smith graduated one year early. She attended the university from 1969 to 1972.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org