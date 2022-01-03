Baby New Year born on Jan. 2

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Miami County’s New Year baby wanted to spend just a little more time with her mother before making her debut.

Haley and Stewart Vlcek, of De Graff, welcomed their daughter Emmelyn, who was the first baby born in the 2022 new year in Miami County, on Jan 2 at 1:58 a.m. at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Emmelyn was born weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

“I thought we were going to have her in December around Christmas time,” Haley said.

Emmelyn’s due date was originally Dec. 28, so her family thought she was going to be a Christmas baby. Emmelyn had other plans, arriving a few days late. She was worth the wait, though, Stewart said.

Haley and Stewart Vlcek are first time parents, bringing their daughter into a large extended family with lots of cousins for her to meet. Their family also stepped up to the plate when it was time for Emmelyn to be born as Haley went into labor right after buying groceries. Stewart’s mother came to UVMC to get the groceries so they wouldn’t spoil, and Haley’s sister, Taylor Johnson, sat through the delivery with Haley. Haley also gave birth in the same room at UVMC in which her sister’s baby had previously been born. Emmelyn’s middle name, Sue, is also a family name.

Haley, who attended Miami East schools, is a mechanical design engineer, and Stewart, who is originally from Springfield, is a mechanical test engineer.

Haley and Stewart also commended the hospital staff at UVMC, saying they were “amazing.” Later, staff brought the Vlceks the New Year’s baby basket, to which the UVMC Foundation and other staff members donated new clothes, blankets, and self-care items for the new parents.

Haley and Stewart Vlcek, of De Graff, hold their daughter Emmelyn, who was the first baby born in the 2022 new year on Jan 2 at 1:58 a.m. at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_010222mju_maimico_1stbaby.jpg Haley and Stewart Vlcek, of De Graff, hold their daughter Emmelyn, who was the first baby born in the 2022 new year on Jan 2 at 1:58 a.m. at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Mike Ullery | Aim Media Midwest To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2022, the Upper Valley Medical Center presented the Haley and Stewart Vlcek with numerous gifts donated by the UVMC Foundation and hospital staff. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_Haley-Vlcek-cmyk.jpg To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2022, the Upper Valley Medical Center presented the Haley and Stewart Vlcek with numerous gifts donated by the UVMC Foundation and hospital staff. Courtesy photo