4 seek vacant BOE seat

SIDNEY — Four people have expressed an interest in serving on the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. The person will replace Mandi Croft, who resigned at the end of 2021.

Tracey Landrum, Doug Jackson, Chris Gibbs and Nikki New are all applicants for the vacant seat.

A special board meeting is being scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the basement of the Board of Education Office. The meeting will be to discuss the applicants for the open board seat. This will be the only agenda item and the board will immediately go into executive session for the purpose of discussing the appointment of an official of the school district.