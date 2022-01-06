Knights of Columbus donates to Agape Ministries

ST. MARYS — Agape Ministries was recently presented with a check totaling $1,000 from the Knights of Columbus.

The money comes from the support of the organization’s 2021 Football Sweeps ticket sales. Officers of the State Council of the Knights of Columbus voted to use the money to support select food banks in each of the six dioceses on Dec. 11, 2021.

The state officers recognized a continued need in many communities during the extended pandemic and economic situation. With this iniative proposed by Immediate Past State Deputy Robert Byers, each diocesan state officer was asked to select a food bank to support.

Michael J. Felerski, state treasurer for the Ohio State Council of the Knights of Columbus, selected Agape Ministries to receive a monetary donation.