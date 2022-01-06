Washington trustees reorganize

SIDNEY — Washington Township Trustees met recently in the reorganization special session.

The chairman will be Douglas K. Stangel; vice chairman will be Theodore (Ted) Larger and cemetery overseer will be Richard E. Feight. John Hammer will continue as the Beechwood Cemetery Sexton at $15.50 per hour and Gary Vondenhuevel will continue to be the zoning enforcement officer with a salary of $7,000 per year.

The trustees have decided to hold regular session meeting on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m., starting with the February meeting. January’s regular meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Wages and fees were set the same as the year of 2021, with the exception of Beechwood Cemetery sexton and the zoning enforcement officer. The trustees also agreed to appoint Robert Bloom as the fire marshall inspector.