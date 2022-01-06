Sidney family reports Kentucky woman missing

SIDNEY — A Kentucky woman was reported missing Thursday by her son, who is a Sidney resident.

Shirley Shoemaker, 64, of Frankort, Kentucky, has not been heard from since Jan. 3, according to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Shoemaker is approximately 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has long, straight, grey hair. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Shoemaker’s son called Kentucky law enforcement to report his mother missing and was told he should file the report locally first. The report from the sheriff’s office said Shoemaker’s son was informed by his mother’s co-worker she had called in to work and had not been seen or heard from since.

Shoemaker is believed to be with her boyfriend, Kenneth Strange, 55, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, who is a murder suspect, in her 2019 black Jeep Renegade.

If anyone has any information about Shoemaker’s whereabouts, please contact the Nicholasville Police Department at 859-887-5447 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

