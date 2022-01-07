125 Years

January 7, 1897

Evenings are now as light as day about the factory of James N. Anderson’s wheel works. The result is due to putting in a 136-light electric dynamo at the plant. One hundred and fourteen lights are now scattered about the factory and two arc lights are in the yard. In addition to the dynamo, six new spoke finishing machines have recently been added, making this a most complete wheel plant.

———

A joint meeting of the Miami and Shelby county medical societies convened at the Florentine Hotel at noon today. About 25 physicians were in attendance. Dr. Shellenberger, of Piqua, was elected president; Dr. Edwin LeFevre, of this city, vice president, and Dr. Costolo was named secretary for Shelby county.

100 Years

January 7, 1922

John G. Troester was appointed as receiver for the Philip Smith Manufacturing Co. yesterday, following a receivership action brought by the Sidney Trading Company. The receiver’s bond was set at $10,000. The petition states that the company is indebted to the plaintiff in the sum of $31,186. The petition further claims that the company has numerous other creditors, and a total indebtedness of around $87,000.

75 Years

January 7, 1947

Charles Wheeler was named president of the Reserve Officers Association of Shelby county at the organization meeting held last evening in the council chambers of the city building. Charles Price will serve as vice president, and Robert Stratton as secretary-treasurer.

———

A review of the United Nations charter and the important implications for world peace was given by Urban Doorley, local attorney, when he spoke at the regular luncheon meeting of the Sidney Rotary club. Doorley has taken a great interest in the UN organization.

50 Years

January 7, 1972

Anna – The Kiwanis Club of Anna will observe the 57th anniversary of Kiwanis International Jan. 21, with a special anniversary program to be presented by Phil Cornett, program chairman and vice-president of Anna Kiwanis. Kiwanis was founded on Jan. 21, 1915, in Detroit, Mich.

———

A Shelby County Port Producer’s Council has been organized. The county council is affiliated with the Ohio Pork Producer’s Council and with the National Port Producer’s Council for the purpose of promoting pork and improving the swine industry. Gerald Watkins of Clinton Township is president of the Shelby County Port Producer’s Council.

25 Years

January 7, 1997

Two Shelby County real estate firms will merge later this month and create the largest real estate agency in the Shelby County area with more than 50 agents, according to Tom Middleton, an owner and real estate broker with Emerson Wagner Realty.

Emerson Wagner Realty and Candelite Realty expect to be doing business under one sign by mid-January, Middleton and Carol Freisthler, real estate agent and co-owner of Candelite Realty, announced to employees of their respective companies on Friday.

“With the combined strength of both companies, we basically will have a full range of sales services as well as a very large property management division,” stated Freisthler, who will remain with the new company.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org