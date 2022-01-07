Shelby County sees sharp increase in active cases

SIDNEY — Active COVID cases in Shelby County have increased by just under 200 this past week.

There are currently 835 active COVID cases in the county — up 195 cases from the 640 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 8,576 cases of COVID-19 with 312 hospitalizations and 151 deaths during the pandemic. There are 7,741 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,132,266 total cases of COVID-19, with 98,730 hospitalizations, 11,956 intensive care admissions and 29,674 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 17,981 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 37.01% of the population and up 79 people since last week. Currently, 188 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 641 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,032,160 people have been vaccinated, which is 60.16% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 260 new cases were reported from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 8,984 total cases with 541 hospitalizations and 90 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

