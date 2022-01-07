Dressing for the weather

The temperature was 18 degrees as Greg Schulze, of Versailles, delivers mail to houses along North Main Avenue on Friday, Jan. 7. Schulze said this winter had been mild until the last couple days. When temperatures dip Schulze said he wears five layers of clothing to stay warm while working outside. Schulze has been working for the U.S. Postal Service in Sidney for 24 years.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News