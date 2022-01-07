Samaritan Works to host 12-step support group

SIDNEY – Samaritan Works, a faith-based sober living organization serving Sidney and Shelby County, will begin hosting its own 12-step alcohol and drug recovery support group beginning Thursday, Jan. 13.

The weekly, on-going support meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St.

“The new recovery support group, dubbed ‘Hope and Revelation – Through the Life Recovery Bible’ is based on the fact that true recovery only comes through the realization that you need God’s guidance and grace to take your life back,” said Executive Director R. Michael Johnson. “The Hope and Revelation theme was chosen because we will be pursuing the 12 steps to true recovery from a scriptural and spiritual angle. Every step and exercise has a deeper meaning through the Holy Scriptures.”

Johnson noted that instead of using the typical 12-step materials, the support group – headed by recovering addicts – will utilize the Life Recovery Bible and workbooks, which is specially designed to help the recovery process through learning and healing only the Bible can provide, and the companionship of others who are walking the same path.

All support meetings will be held at the Samaritan Works offices and the public is welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, call Samaritan Works at 937-638-4545.