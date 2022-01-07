Number of regional job ads continues to grow

COLUMBUS — A total of 34,786 job openings were posted online from Oct. 14, 2021, through Nov. 13, 2021, for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

This was an increase of 410 ads from the previous reporting period.

Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects an increase of 5,010 ads. The graph shows historical trends for ads posted in this area over the last several years.

The majority of jobs advertised were above entry level salaries.

A breakdown of the annual salary range for job ads was as follows: Entry level jobs of less than $30,000 (16.8%), middle income jobs between $30,000 and $49,000 (24.5%), upper middle income jobs between $50,000 and $79,000 ( 24.7%), high income (12.8%), and six figure jobs of $100,000 or more (21.2%).

The majority of jobs required a high school diploma, followed by a bachelor’s degree. A total of 6.8% of job ads required an advanced degree.

A breakdown of the required education range for jobs ads was as follows: GED/high school (42.7%), associates level degree (12.9%), bachelor’s degree (38.6%), master’s degree (3.2%), doctoral degree (2.6%).

Top certifications sought in job ads included those for personal and commercial driving, government security clearances, nursing licenses and other health certifications.

Specifically mentioned were the following keywords: driver’s license, certified registered nurse, security clearance, basic life support, commercial driver’s license, secret security clearance, Class A commercial driver’s license, Commission on Collegiate Nursing, advanced cardiac life support, and CPR certification.

Top skills sought in job ads related to mathematical, computer, and nursing skills.

Specifically mentioned were the following keywords: analysis, operations, implementing, mathematics, nursing, Microsoft Office, testing, best practices, databases, and configuring.

Top employers with the most area job ads included Kettering Health Network (3,372), General Dynamics Information Technology (1,240), Deloitte (810), Chldren’s Hospital Medical Center (767), and Dollar General (657).

Employers with 200-600 ads included Walmart, Bon Secours Health System, Kettering Health, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Emerson, Meijer, Pizza Hut, Chewy.com, Crown Equipment Corporation, Alion Science, McDonald’s Corporation, Dayton Public Schools, and Permier Healthcare.

Employers with 100-199 job ads included AutoZone Inc., Lowe’s, Varsity Tutors, Advance Auto Parts Inc., Advantage Solutions Group Inc., Decker Truck Line, Synchrony Financial, Roehl Transport, Inc., Bob Evans Farms Inc., CVS Health, U.S. Xpress, Department of the Air Force, Fresenius, Alaka’ina Foundation Family of Companies, Dcs Corporation, DoorDash and Ohio Living.

Top occupations with the most area job ads included COVID- and transportation-related shortage areas such as nurses and public-facing retail and restaurant workers, as well as commercial truck drivers. Computer occupations also ranked among the most sought after workers.

Specifically, these top occupations included registered nurses (2,595), heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (1,828), first-line supervisors of retail sales workers (1,395), retail salespersons (1,057), software application developers (897), stock clerks and order fillers (857), all other computer occupations (810), and first-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers (649).

Occupations with 221-600 ads included cashiers, nursing assistants, combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food, medical assistants, industrial engineers, computer user support specialists, light truck or delivery services drivers, licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses, computer systems analysts, accountants and auditors, all other managers, general maintenance and repair workers, first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers, first-line supervisors of production and operating workers, management analysts, medical secretaries, janitors and cleaners (except maids and housekeeping cleaners), systems software developers, all other general and operations specialists, automotive service technicians and mechanics, restaurant cooks, and aerospace engineers.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (https://ohiolmi.com/home/JobPostings) and at OhioMeansJobs.com.