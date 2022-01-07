On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will Monday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include the winter conference, survey responses, possible purchase of tables and bags and election supplies.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District’s Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:45 p.m. in media center. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the election of board president, vice president and any other necessary appointments; establish the regular meeting dates for 2022; approve monthly financial reports and expenditures for December 2021; and personnel issues.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District’s Board of Education will meet Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. for its regular and organizational meeting.

Items on the agenda include swearing in the new board member, election of president and vice president, establishing dates for the 2022 meetings, renew membership in the OHSAA for the 2022-23 school year, hear reports from the treasurer and principals and learn about Capital Improvement Projects/ESSERS and School Safety Grant.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will hold its organizational and regular meeting Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the village hall

Items on the agenda include committee appointments, approving 2022 appropriations, entering an agreement for Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) Agreement for planning, design and/or construction of a wastewater facility, and reports from department heads and council members.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the large group meeting room. The regular meeting will follow.

Items on the agenda include the swearing in board members, election of president and vice president, appointments to various committees, reports from administrators and approve personnel recommendations.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District’s Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6:45 p.m. in the media center. The regular meeting will follow.

Items on the agenda for the organizational meeting include swearing in members, election of president and vice president, setting the meeting dates for 2022 and approval of appointments to committees.

During the regular meeting, the board will set the cost for drivers education, join OSBA and OSBA’s legal assistant fund, approve the calendar for the 2022-23 school year, approve a resolution to refund bonds, accept donations, hire personnel and hire substitute positions.

New Bremen Board of Education

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Local School District Board of Education will hold its organizational and monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in the Dianne Komminsk Center for Innovative Thinking. The organizational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. The regular meeting will take place following the organizational meeting.

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will meet Thursday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. in the first floor conference room of the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify the scores and ranking for the position of police officer.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting for Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Sidney High School auditorium. Brooke Gessler will serve as president pro tem.

The board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the Sidney Middle School Auditeria. The only agenda item will be an executive session and the purpose will be to interview potential board candidates to fill Mandi Croft’s vacancy on the board. The official motion will be to discuss the appointment of an official of the school district.

All four applicants — Tracey Landrum-Gockley, Doug Jackson, Chris Gibbs and Nikki New — will be interviewed.