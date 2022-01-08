125 Years

January 8, 1897

Under the direction of the state committee of the Young Men’s Christian Association, a Young Men’s Sunday will be held next Sunday, with the various pulpits being occupied in the morning by leading Association workers. In the afternoon, a Men’s meeting will be held in the assembly room of the court house and in the evening a union service of all the churches will be held at the United Presbyterian Church.

100 Years

January 8, 1922

Seventeen directors of the Farm Bureau, representing all parts of the county, met in the new rooms in the basement of the court house Saturday. A committee composed of Burt Duer, W.H. Carnes and Elmer Ludwig was named to recommend changes in the constitution. A nominating committee of L.F. Warbington, Lewis Windle, I.M. Wilkinson, Charles Ludwig and G.R. Brandt was named.

———

Chief Justice Marshall, of the Ohio Supreme Court, has assigned Judge J.D. Barnes, of this county, to the Cuyahoga county court for four weeks commencing tomorrow. The assignment was made in an effort to relieve the crowded condition of the court in that county.

75 Years

January 8, 1947

Mrs. W.K. Sterline will serve as president of the Sidney Garden club for the next two years, succeeding Mrs. L.K. Aldrich. Named to serve with Mrs. Sterline at the meeting Monday were: Mrs. Jesse C. Swonger, vice president; Mrs. John Whitney, secretary, and Mrs. Jesse Laughlin, treasurer.

———

The senate today unanimously confirmed the appointment of General George C. Marshall as secretary of state, acting swiftly and dramatically to assure the world of continued unity in the nation’s bi-partisan foreign policy.

50 Years

January 8, 1972

William G. Fultz, Shelby County engineer, said Friday that he would be seeking a second term in the May 2 Democratic primary. The engineer is a former city manager of Sidney and prior to that served as the city’s safety-service director.

———

Russell Stewart, R.R. 5, Sidney, has been named outstanding senior at Fairlawn High School, and teenager of the month for December, by the Sidney Optimist Club. Son of Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Stewart, Russell has a 3.88 grade average and ranks second in his class.

25 Years

January 8, 1997

Elzo R. Henman, 98, 7540 Paco-Montra Road, died Jan. 5, 1997, at 5 p.m. at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

According to Shelby County Veterans Service Agent Tom Clay, Mr. Henman, a U.S. Navy veteran, was believed to be the last surviving World War I veteran residing in Shelby County.

He was born July 23, 1898, in Plattsville, son of Clyde and Bertha (Hamilton) Henman.

———

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Frank Sinatra, who returned to the hospital for undisclosed reasons, is not suffering from a life-threatening illness, according to a hospital source.

Sinatra, whose hospital stay two months ago lead to sensational reports about his health, was admitted to a private room Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

He was expected to return today to his Beverly Hills home.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

