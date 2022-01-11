Council commends Hamaker for service

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council officially commended Ed Hamaker, former 3rd ward council member, for his years of service to the city of Sidney with the adoption of a resolution showing appreciation during its Monday evening meeting.

Mayor Mardie Milligan read and then presented a resolution expressing “sincere appreciation” to Hamaker for his eight years of dedicated service to the city of Sidney as a City Council member from Dec. 9, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2021.

The resolution detailed and praised Hamaker for his work on the numerous city projects and events of which he served the city of Sidney.

When given the opportunity to speak, Hamaker individually thanked each senior city staff member for their good work for the city, including newly hired Law Director Dave Busick and City Manager Andrew Bowsher. He also individually thanked each council member he served with that was present Monday. He pointed out that he would not have become a member of Sidney City Council without the encouragement of Council member Mike Barhorst, who was the mayor of Sidney at the time and during Hamaker’s enter time on council. He thanked Barhorst for his leadership, being a mentor and said he will always be a good friend.

Hamaker detailed events that occurred and projects worked on during his time as a council member, and also spoke on his life growing up and living in Sidney. He praised the city and its schools, noting his children had participated in numerous city and school sports teams.

“We love Sidney. …The city of Sidney has done so much for us, and I took everything for granted, I said, well, (when Barhorst asked him to run for council), Sidney has done so much for me, I need to give a little bit back to Sidney, so, I decided, yes, I would love to be on council,” Hamaker said during his remarks thanking all, with some emotion in his voice. “And it was a great eight years. …”

He advised the new members of council to work together as a team with the other council members, as that is how they get things done. Hamaker also thanked his wife Nancy for standing by his side during those eight years. He noted it was her that urged him it was time to move on and spend more time with family because he missed many of their grandchildren’s events due to his commitments for City Council.

At the very end of Monday’s meeting during council member comments, Barhorst personally thanked Hamaker for his service, attention to detail, willingness to fill in when asked, and work helping to develop a plan for a third fire station in north Sidney (for which funding is not yet available).

Milligan again thanked Hamaker on behalf of City Council for his service and he was then given a standing ovation by those in attendance.

In other business, City Council also discussed a liquor permit request of Los Toros Cantina, 2009 W. Michigan St., for a new D5A permit. This would be the first D5A permit in the city, said Bowsher. The police department did background checks on the applicant, he said, and found no reason for the city to oppose the permits. City Council observed silence on the matter, which indicated council has no opposition to the applicant moving forward with obtaining the permit.

In final business, City Council went into an executive session to consider possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project. No action was taken by council members after they emerged from the session.

Council member Joe Moniaci was absent Monday and was excused by City Council.

