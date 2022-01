MARIETTA — Marietta College’s Paige Doseck, of Botkins, Ohio, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Doseck is majoring in Musical Theatre and is a graduate of Botkins High School.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s liststudent for that semester.