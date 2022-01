BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its dean’s, provost’s and president’s list honorees for the fall 2021 semester.

Named to the dean’s list were Griffin Doseck, of Anna, Ayaka Machimura, of Sidney, and Alexis Shannon, of Kettlersville.

Named to the provost’s list were Sara Gibson, of Versailles, and Madison Hurley, of Versailles.

Erin Luellen, of Sidney, was named to the president’s list.