Council amends REVIVE program guidelines

SIDNEY — Guidelines on the REVIVE “Renovate, Invest, Energize” program were amended Monday night when Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance with the revisions.

Legislation for the new program designed to incentivize the purchase and renovation of existing single family homes, was initially adopted in October 2021.

Since its adoption, city staff developed a recommended revision to the initial guidelines. These revisions primarily allows Sidney’s City Manager Andrew Bowsher to waive certain financial obligations qualifying Sidney homeowners owe, without prior council action, as a further means to incentivize qualified homeowners to take advantage of and participate in the REVIVE Program.

The guidelines enables the city manager to waive collection of financial obligations in a maximum aggregate amount of $5,000 per household/duplex, and to a maximum annual aggregate amount of $50,000, Bowsher said when presenting the ordinance to council. The waiver of any financial obligation(s) in excess of the these amounts would require prior council approval.

In other business, City Council was introduced to an ordinance to assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk or weed cutting for outstanding invoices through Dec. 10, 2021. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second cutting and $250 for each cutting thereafter. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20%. A total of 36 properties will be assessed a total of $12,372.60 for junk removal and 41 properties will be assessed $10,350 for weed mowing.

This ordinance will return to council for further consideration at its Jan. 24, 2022, meeting.

Also Monday, at the beginning of the meeting during a call for approval of the November 2021 summary financial report, Council member Mike Barhorst asked Financial Officer Renee DuLaney why the Sidney Airport budget is over budget, and has been over for some time now. DuLaney explained to him it is due to the increased price of fuel costs, but the hope is that fuel vendors will help with the rising cost of fuel.

At the end of the meeting during council member comments, Vice Mayor Steve Wagner shared for a third time time now, he avoided being hit by a vehicle in the intersection of West Russell Road and North Vandemark Road that didn’t stop. He noted seeing westbound vehicles often not stop for the stop sign at Vandemark. He asked city staff if a blinking light could be put at that intersection. Public Works Director Jon Crusey said they would look into it.

During city manager comments, Bowsher reminded all city offices would be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observation of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Trash pick up will not be affected and will be picked up as normal. He also reminded all present about the upcoming annual Downtown Revitalization Update and Celebration on Jan. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Historic Sidney Theatre. Also, he said Friday, Jan. 14, is the last day to put Christmas trees out on the curb to be picked up; otherwise, they will not be picked up again until Feb. 14. He also reminded all that Sidney residents are required to file city income taxes, and a postcard reminder was going out soon. His final comment, was to inform and invite Sidney adults 18 and older to sign up for the citizens police academy, which will run for 10 weeks on Wednesdays from 6:30-9 p.m., starting Feb. 23.

