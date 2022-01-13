Mercy Mission House to open as warming center temporarily

SIDNEY — The Mercy Mission House has announced they are open as a warming center each evening until they can officially open. At this time, MMH is waiting on construction supplies and final inspections before they can be fully operational.

In the meantime, anyone in need of a warm place to sleep, is welcome at the Mercy Mission House for emergency overnight shelter. Doors open at 9 p.m. and anyone in need of a warm place to sleep is welcome. The shuttle has a pick up stop downtown in front of the previous location for the Alpha Community Center, at 330 E. Court St. each night at 9:30 p.m. If someone is in need of a different pick up location, call 937-815-1777 during the day to set up an evening pick up appointment. Doors of the shelter will close at 10 p.m. so clients can get settled and have quiet hours for sleep. Clients will be asked to wake up at 5:45 a.m. and are welcome to shower and stay for breakfast at 7 a.m.

There is no temperature requirement for the overnight shelter. MMH will be open for emergency overnight shelter 7 days a week. Once the shelter is fully operational, clients who are enrolled in the resident program will be able to stay at the agency campus throughout the day, but the 10 p.m. curfew will remain. Quiet hours will be consistent from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

MMH hopes to open fully and begin operating programs in the next 30-45 days.