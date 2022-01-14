Anna Council seeks to fill vacancies

ANNA — Anna Village Council is looking to fill four vacant seats for 2022.

As of the Dec. 28, 2021, meeting, Anna Village Council member Laura Lentz-Fogt resigned, leaving Ken Aselage and Gary Strasser as the only current standing council member.

“She will be missed and had many contributions to the village council. We appreciate her time over the years,” Anna Mayor Mark Pulfer said.

According to Pulfer, the vacant seats have minimal impact to village operations. Essential functions for the first quarter were already established by 2021 council members, and he added that current council anticipates minimal impact for the long-term as they seek to fill the vacant seats.

“We have sought legal advice, our current council members and I, can perform in accordance to the Ohio Revised Code to maintain general operations and essential functions of the village,” Pulfer said.

In accordance with the Ohio Revised Code, the seats will be appointed by remaining members of council. According to Pulfer, council has received interest from residents in filling the vacant seats.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.