Active cases climb above 1,000 in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID cases in Shelby County have climbed above 1,000 this past week.

There are currently 1,234 active COVID cases in the county — up 399 cases from the 835 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 9,123 cases of COVID-19 with 324 hospitalizations and 152 deaths during the pandemic. There are 7,889 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,266,236 total cases of COVID-19, with 101,187 hospitalizations, 12,191 intensive care admissions and 30,435 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,100 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 37.25% of the population and up 119 people since last week. Currently, 197 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 657 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,084,804 people have been vaccinated, which is 60.61% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 295 new cases were reported from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 9,518 total cases with 554 hospitalizations and 94 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

