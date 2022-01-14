Three sworn into office

SIDNEY — Three new board members were given the oath of office officially making them members of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during Thursday’s organizational meeting held at Sidney High School.

Zack Bosslet and Greg Dickman were elected to office during the November 2021 election. After they were sworn in, the board went into executive session to determine which of four candidates would be selected to complete the term of Mandi Croft, who resigned effective Dec. 31, 2021.

By a unanimous vote, Nicki New received board approval to take her place on the board of education. New, Christopher Gibbs, Doug Jackson and Tracey Landrum-Gockley had all interviewed for the open seat.

After the meeting, fellow candidate for the seat, Gibbs said, “I want to congratulate Ms. New on her appointment this evening. There is no doubt the Sidney City Board of Education did their due diligence and chose the individual they considered best suited for their team.

“I also want to thank the other candidates who applied for this position. I’m sure each brought desirable skills to the table. The mere fact that they were willing to offer their names up for public service and stand for the appropriate vetting, tells me they too wanted the best for the district. This process was both fair and professional and I was honored to be considered,” Gibbs said.

During the meeting, Bosslet was elected president, while Dickman was elected vice president.

The board approved the monthly meeting dates for 2022. The board will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Sidny Middle School auditeria; March 15 at Sidney Middle School; April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17. Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, all at Sidney High School auditorium.

In other actions, the board:

* Authorized the treasurer too request tax advances from the Shelby County Auditor as soon as funds are available for distribution for calendar year 2022.

* Authorized the treasurer to pay all bills up to $25,000 that are non-recurring and other recurring bills as they are presented, providing funds are appropriated and available, and to report bills paid on a monthly basis to the board of education.

* Appointed the superintendent as the purchasing agent for the district.

* Appointed the treasurer as investment officer with authority to invest any interim funds with the goal of maximizing revenue for Sidney City Schools.

* Appointed Brooke Gessler and Jennille Love-Allen as Civil Rights Compliance officers for the district.

* Appointed the superintendent as the district grievance officer and the curriculum director as assistant grievance officer.

* Appointed the superintendent as the suspension appeal/expulsion hearing officer and curriculum director as the alternate hearing officer.

* Appointed Brooke Gessler and Jennille Love-Allen as the Section 504 compliance officers.

* Approved board member representative appointments. Dickman was appointed legislative liaison, Community Foundation liaison and Hall of Honor representative. Bob Smith was appointed student achievement liaison. Michelle Lott and New were appointed board policy liaisons.

* Appointed Bill Ankney to the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education for a three-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

Michael Watkins, left, swears in Nicki New at the Sidney High School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 13. She was appointed to the board to fill the unexpired term of office, which was held by Mandi Croft, who resigned effective Dec. 31, 2021. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_5532.jpg Michael Watkins, left, swears in Nicki New at the Sidney High School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 13. She was appointed to the board to fill the unexpired term of office, which was held by Mandi Croft, who resigned effective Dec. 31, 2021. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney City Schools Treasurer Michael Watkins, left to right, swears in Zack Bosslet and Greg Dickman, at the Sidney High School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 13. Bosselt and Dickman were elected to office during the November election. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_5513.jpg Sidney City Schools Treasurer Michael Watkins, left to right, swears in Zack Bosslet and Greg Dickman, at the Sidney High School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 13. Bosselt and Dickman were elected to office during the November election. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bosslet, Dickman, New begin Sidney BOE journey

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

