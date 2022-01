SIDNEY — Shelby County Right to Life’s annual Candlelight Vigil will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse, in commemoration of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the millions of lives lost to abortion since that time. There will be a speaker, a time of prayer and an outdoor candlelight procession, followed by a send-off for the buses headed to the March for Life in Washington DC. Bring wind-protected candles or battery operated lights.