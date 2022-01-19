Logan County Art League calls for artists to participate in annual art festival

LAKEVIEW — The Logan County Art League is making a final call for fine artists and fine craftspeople to participate in Art on the Beach.

The 14th annual art festival will be held on June 25 and 26 at Oldfield Beach, Lakeview. The well-publicized event will be an opportunity for artists to display and sell their work to a large audience in a relaxed, resort setting. The location can be reached by both car and boat. It is handicapped accessible.

Each year Art on the Beach draws hundreds of visitors, both locally and from around the state. Not only will there be professional art and fine crafts for sell, there will be entertainment and food vendors.

Most artists provide their own white tent for their art display, but this year the Logan County Art League are making a large tent available for a limited number of artists who are unable to provide their own tent. Anyone interested in being a part of this growing arts festival can contact Andrea Earick for an application at 937-602-3032 or via email at earicka@gmail.com. The application is also available on the Logan County Art League website at logancountyartleague.org. This is a juried show.