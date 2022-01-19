Bowl for Kids’ Sake in need of teams and sponsors

SIDNEY — Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s (BBBS) largest fundraiser of the year, kicks off on March 4 at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney starting at 4 p.m., and at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held on March 4 and 5 in Shelby County and March 4 in Darke County.

Bowling times on Friday for teams in Sidney will be at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m., and times for McBo’s will be at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, there will be times in Sidney at Bel-mar at noon.

Participation is open to the public, and community members are asked to form teams of four to six members. Individual bowlers are asked to raise a minimum of $50, or $25 if under 18, to be eligible to participate in this event. Teams can comprise friends, family and/or co-workers, and high school students are encouraged to participate. Participation includes admission to the party, a T-shirt, snacks, one hour of bowling and chances to win door prizes.

The money raised goes directly towards establishing one-to-one mentoring relationships between positive role models and children in need. Last year alone the agency served over 300 children throughout Shelby and Darke County. Big Brothers Big Sisters is also a Shelby County and Darke County United Way partner agency.

All funds stay in the county in which they are raised. The goal for this year’s event is $43,000. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is an affordable advertising opportunity for local businesses and participating would be great for employee team-building. Different sponsorship levels are available, and prize donations are greatly appreciated. F

or information, call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. The organization can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.