Davidson announces 2022 academy nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, announced Ohio’s Eighth District’s service academy nominations for the class of 2026.

Earning a nomination to attend a U.S. Service Academy is a high honor for students, who must earn a nomination from their Representative, Senator, or the Vice President of the United States in order to be considered for enrollment at the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Students are nominated based on their academic records, athletic ability, and leadership qualities. Two review boards consisting of former military servicemembers, first responders, and community leaders assist Rep. Davidson in nominating students.

A graduate of West Point, Davidson said, “Nominating students to our service academies is one of the real joys of serving in Congress. Our nation is made and kept free by an all-volunteer force and these young women and men will be its future leaders, so selecting the best candidates is serious business. As a West Point graduate and current member of the Board of Visitors, seeing the talent, intellect, and ability these young people have and want to offer in service to our country is truly inspiring.”

Several students earned nominations to multiple academies.

Local students nominated were:

U.S. Air Force Academy: Lindsay Cotner, Versailles High School

U.S. Naval Academy: Jacob Carman, Versailles High School

U.S. Military Academy: Jacob Carman, Versailles High School

A congressional nomination does not guarantee acceptance to a service academy. Cadets and midshipmen commit to serving at least five years in their respective military branch upon graduation.