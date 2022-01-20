Area pickleballers refurbish courts

SIDNEY — Pickleball is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, growing sport in the United States. For many years local players have been participating in the activity on both indoor and outdoor courts around Shelby County.

On Friday, Jan. 14, the lines on the indoor courts at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA were painted, replacing worn out tape. The work was done in the Schauer Gymnasium by volunteer pickleball players who regularly use the facility.

The project was led by Bruce Goble. He coordinated with YMCA staff, obtained the necessary equipment, and secured workers. Old taped boundary lines were removed, the courts were cleaned, and new lines were applied. On Thursday, many assisted in pulling the tape which served as boundaries for many years. The effort took nearly eight hours on Friday. Those that provided materials and labor on that day were Lori Bruns, Tom Middleton, Randy and Carol Wentz, Mark Moloney, Gerry Ulrich, Wilson Monnin, Randy Klauss, Kathy Pleiman, Bruce Goble, Greg and Pricilla Wilt, and Ray Zachrich, YMCA property manager.

Painting of the lines was made possible by a donation from Tim Gleason in memory of his brother Dan Gleason. In addition, Beth Gleason, Dan’s wife requested that donations made in lieu of flowers received at the funeral home go towards painting of the courts. Dan loved to play pickleball. He will be missed both on and off the court.

Anyone wanting to join a pickleball family should call the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA at 937-492-9134, Dave and Ann Monnier at 937-492-1578, or Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-726-4805.