NEW BREMEN — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2022, at approximately 1:32 p.m. in Auglaize County.

Ruby M. Greiwe, 93, of New Bremen, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.

Through the investigation, it was found that a Whitc 2006 Cadillac CTS was being driven cast on Amsterdam Road by Greiwe. The Cadillac traveled into the westbound lanes, over-corrected, and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued into a field, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned. The vehicle sustained severe disabling damage.

Greiwe was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster.

OSP was assisted on scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, New Bremen Police Department, Minster-Jackson Township Fire Department, Auglaize County Road Department, Assistant Coroner Steve Steinecker and Platinum Auto Towing.

According to OSP’s press release, Greiwe was not wearing a properly adjusted seat belt. The crash remains under investigation