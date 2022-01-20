Sidney superintendent issues apology

SIDNEY — Comments posted on a Facebook page has resulted in an apology from Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble.

“I would like to express my deepest apologies to the students, staff, board members, and citizens of the Sidney City School District for the correspondence that circulated on social media last week in which I responded to a student about the lyrics from a list of songs I was asked to play prior to home basketball games,” said Humble in a release sent to the Sidney Daily News. “While I stand behind my decision to not play the songs based on certain inappropriate lyrics, I also recognize I made a very poor choice corresponding to specific words within the songs that are offensive and hurtful.

“Again, I want to apologize to anyone and everyone who my comments offended or hurt. As the leader of Sidney City Schools, I understand my words and actions carry a lot of weight and I recognize this is an opportunity for me to learn and become a better leader,” said Humble.

After community members responded to the comments, Humble posted he was “done with social media. I kept it so the kids could reach me on a media there were comfortable with. I care deeply about everyone of the students at Sidney and would never intentionally say or do anything to hurt them for that I’m sorry.”