Sidney development work continues

1157 Design Concepts employees Patrick Williamson, left, of Anna, and Mike Wahrer, of St. Marys, assemble the front entrance sign for the Burr Oak development at the intersection of Russell Road and Fourth Avenue. The sign was put up on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The development will start with 222 single family lots before it is eventually expanded. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_SDN012121BurrSign.jpg 1157 Design Concepts employees Patrick Williamson, left, of Anna, and Mike Wahrer, of St. Marys, assemble the front entrance sign for the Burr Oak development at the intersection of Russell Road and Fourth Avenue. The sign was put up on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The development will start with 222 single family lots before it is eventually expanded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News