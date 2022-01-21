Mercy Mission House receives ‘Love Does’ donation

SIDNEY — The Mercy Mission House was recently presented with a check for over $13,300, a gift from the people of The Valley Church, Piqua and Troy Campuses, as part of their efforts to bless the local communities. The donations are part of the Valley Churches annual Christmas Eve “Love Does” offering.

Mercy Mission House, located at the former Full Gospel Community Church, 950 Childrens Home Road, Sidney, recently opened a warming center and in addition, will be able to house 16 men and 12 women as well as three families who have found themselves homeless and needing a place to start over.

Mercy Mission House was the dream of Emily Neu and according to Amanda Hilgefort, director of Mercy Mission House, Neu reached out to various donors in the community to raise the funds to purchase the property.

Mercy Mission House’s programs will include a typical 30 to 90-day program, which will allow those living at the house to find employment, learn about resources and find housing again.

In addition to Mercy Mission House, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen, Family Resource Center, Bridges Community Action Center and Alpha Community Center all have offices at the new facility.

Hilgefort noted that there are those in the Sidney area that are “sleeping in tents” and as a result, there is “definitely a need” for the facility.

Hilgefort explained the money contributed by The Valley Churches will be used for operating expenses.

Pastor Andy Monnin of The Valley Church said, “We love coming alongside the efforts of groups and community partners who are already meeting all kinds of needs and blessing them with resources. ‘Love Does’ makes a difference and gets involved in people’s lives to love them and that is the kind of church Jesus has called us to be. Mercy Mission House and the other partners joining with them are meeting a tremendous need in this area and we want to do all we can to help them.”

Monnin also noted that people who attend The Valley are also active in serving through the Mercy Mission House and the Alpha Community Center.