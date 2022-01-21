A gift for mom

Shelby County Animal Shelter employee Chastity Crowder, left, of Lockington, presents Cameron Schwenzer, 17, of Sidney, with a cat for adoption. Schwenzer was going to present the cat to his mother, Stefani Gillum. Helping adopt the cat was Stefani’s sister, Amber Gillum. Amber said she was getting the cat for her sister because Stefani was going through some major life changes and needed some more emotional support. Schwenzer picked up the cat on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News