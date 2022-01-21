On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational and regular meeting Monday, Jan. 24, at noon in the conference room. Administrative reports will be given, along with approving the financial reports of November and December.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance on the newly revised Sidney Zoning Code and to assess the cost of weed cutting and junk or litter removal.

There will be presentation on the Sidney Convention & Visitors Bureau update.

City Council is also expected to adopt six resolutions, and they are:

• To declare the necessity of constructing and repairing certain sidewalks in the city of Sidney and requiring abutting property owners construct or repair the same;

• To approve an amendment to the enterprise zone agreement with Emerson Climate Technologies;

• To reappoint Richard Plaine to the Stormwater Appeals Board;

• To waive assessment and collection of fees for city-owed utility services rendered at 323 S. Miami Ave., Sidney;

• To Authorize and direct City Manager Andrew Bowsher to request the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission accept the city of Sidney as part of the MVRPC Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO);

• To reappoint Karl Bemus to the Civil Service Commission.

There will also be discussions on on liquor permit transfers at 525 E. North St. and 2598 Wapakoneta Ave.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include ordinances dealing with the employment of legal counsel for the village, establishing job classifications and rates for all village employees and approving, adopting and enacting the 2022 Jackson Center Police Department policies and procedures manual. Committee reports will be given, along with reports from department heads and the village administrator.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Jan. 26 at 5:15 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar. The board will go into executive session to discuss the employment of an employee.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Annex, 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda include discussion on the Deer Crossing Subdivision, election of officers, reviewing surveys, discuss the possibility of RPC hosting group topics over the course of the year and and executive session to discuss personnel.